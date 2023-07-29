SMK Sacred Heart’s STPM high-achievers get incentives from assemblyman

SIBU (July 29): Fifty Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 candidates from SMK Sacred Heart here received cash incentives from Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng yesterday.

The recipients were divided into those having scored 5As who received RM800 each; those with four straight As who got RM600 each; those with 4As who pocketed RM500; those with 3As who bagged RM300 each; and those with 2As who were given RM200 each,

Each of them also received a certificate of recognition.

In his remarks, Chieng said education was a component of his duties and responsibility for the people of Bukit Assek.

“I need to take care of the infrastructure in Bukit Assek because this is my responsibility.

“As its assemblyman, I must also take care of the students, who are the future development of Sarawak.”

Moreover, Chieng also said he had set aside funds for students from B40 (low-income) households, meant to help them prepare for entering the university.

“It is very important for the students to continue their journey to the higher level, so that they would become highly-skilled individuals and able to contribute to the development of Sarawak,” said the assemblyman.

Also present yesterday was SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo.