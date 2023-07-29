Tiong: Madani Economy timely initiative to strengthen M’sia

BINTULU (July 29): The Madani Economy initiative is a timely effort to strengthen the country’s economy, said Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“This framework is one of the proactive ways to elevate the stature and dignity of the nation by restructuring the economy towards a more stable Malaysia in the future,” said Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, in a statement.

He believed that the “Madani Economy: Empowering the people” initiative launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, would bring significant benefits and a positive impact on the people.

He said people could enjoy a better standard of living as development is taking place in Malaysia.

Tiong pointed out that the seven main benchmarks outlined in the initiative must be achieved to position Malaysia as the leading economic force in Asia.

“To help achieve this goal, I would collaborate with the government and relevant agencies to strengthen the country’s economy,” he said.

Madani Economy’s seven key performance indicators are Malaysia being in the top 30 of the world’s largest economies; top 12 in the Global Competitiveness Index; labour income constitutes 45 per cent of total income; women participation in the labour force reaches 60 per cent; top 25 in Human Development Index; top 25 in Corruption Perception Index; and fiscal sustainability with a fiscal deficit of three per cent or lower.

The prime minister said they are medium-term targets to be achieved within a period of 10 years.