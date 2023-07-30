Abd Karim highlights benefits of wushu in health, character building

KUCHING (July 30): Wushu is not just a martial art that promotes physical health and well-being but also a sport that would shape highly disciplined individuals, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister said he is proud that Sarawak has excelled in wushu with quite a number of Sarawakian athletes shining at both the national and international arena.

“This martial art is a beautiful art. I have to admit that I’m very close to the wushu associations. I’m proud that wushu, apart from being the martial art which we can develop ourselves to be good physically, can also shape disciplined individuals.

“Children, if they have been with wushu since young, will grow up to be disciplined individuals,” he said when opening the 3rd Sarawak Wushu Youth Championship held at the Chung Hua Middle School No.3 here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, said even though wushu originated in China, many other ethnic groups have been keen to pick up the martial art.

He was pleased that wushu had transcended the racial ground with many other ethnicities showing interest in learning the martial art, even to the extent of participating in the national-level championship.

“Wushu is not just a martial art for one community but it is good for everyone,” he stressed.

He took pride to note that athletes from across Sarawak, representing 30 primary schools and 30 secondary schools, had taken part in this year’s championship.

“I am honoured to be a part of this event today,” he said, adding that the Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Ministry looks forward to Sarawak recording more achievements in the martial art.

Earlier, organising chairperson Ho It Chin said this year’s championship was organised by the Kuching Elite Wushu Club.

According to her, around 600 athletes aged between five and 18 had competed in over 1,000 events during the championship.

“We still lack the fund necessary for the development of wushu. We hope that more people including the government and private sector would chip in to help bring the development of wushu to another new height,” she said.

It is understood that talented athletes from this championship will be chosen to represent Sarawak in the National Junior Wushu Championship, Asian Junior Wushu Championship and World Junior Wushu Championship.

Among those present were his wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.