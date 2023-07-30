Abg Jo: Nine-storey hotel to be built in Gedong to accommodate increasing visitors

KUCHING (July 30): Gedong District will soon have a nine-storey hotel building, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today.

Abang Johari, who is Gedong assemblyman, said having a hotel in the district was necessary in order to accommodate the increasing number of visitors coming to the area.

He said the positive developments in Sarawak’s tourism industry had raised another problem – limited accommodation facilities.

“The high occupancy in hotels and homestays, compounded by the limited number of such amenities, has made the scenario inconvenient for visitors.

“I was made to understand that during this time, the hotels in Serian are all full, the homestays are also full. This means that there is a need to build a hotel here,” he said during the closing ceremony of Pesta Gedong 2023.

In his speech, Abang Johari also spoke on the need for Sarawakians to preserve unity as the state moves towards becoming more developed and prosperous.

“Alhamdulillah, many people now look high on Sarawak as an example,” he said.