Admiring the beauty of hybrid jasmine, blooming gerbera daisy

RECENTLY I came across a new species of large-flower jasmine, which filled the air with its distinct sweet fragrance.

I later found out that it was a hybrid of Jasminum beesianum and Jasminum officinale (the common jasmine), first cultivated in France where many colours were produced.

The one I came across was yellowish in colour, at a store in Kuching’s Sungai Maong Bazaar, which went for RM55 per plant.

The plant was indeed attractive, in terms of the foliage and flowers – the leaves were glossy green and the petals were milky yellow.

According to the vendor, that specific jasmine derived from the cutting of the plant imported from overseas. To me, that was interesting information as many known sources are near to us, usually from southern China.

I have seen many factories in China that mass-produce the ever-popular jasmine tea.

‘Delicate, fragrant blooms’

There are over 25 varieties of jasmine, with the ‘Star Jasmine’ being the most common (it is also called the ‘Confederate Jasmine’ or ‘Southern Jasmine’ by virtue of it being planted in the southern parts of the USA).

Incredibly fragrant, it is widely used in making jasmine tea.

Jasmine belongs to the genus ‘Jasminum’ under the Oleaceae family, which is the same group as olive and lilac plants. Most of the 200-odd species are native to the tropical Asia and Oceania regions.

With the botanical name of Jasmine officinale, it can be grouped as deciduous or evergreen shrubs.

One can take the cuttings and grow them in flower beds or pots, and they plenty of sunlight for growth and flowering.

The nutrient requirement is simple – good compost should be sufficient for a few weeks.

‘Symbol of joy, beauty’

Another flower that I came across during the trip to the market was the gerbera daisy.

Those that I saw at a shop in Kota Sentosa were really vibrant – some had rich deep fuchsia blooms, and some had petals that were watermelon-red with white-tinged edges.

The term ‘gerbera’ was coined by naturalist Traugott Gerber around the 1700s. Other names for daisies are ‘veldt’, ‘Barberton’ and ‘Transvaal’.

This variety comes from the family Asteraceae, which comprises over 20,000 varieties including zinnias, marigolds, asters and chrysanthemums.

Among the iconic ones is the gerbera jamesonii that comes with single, double and even variegated colours. The plant is perennial, surviving via underground bulbs.

The flowers typically symbolise joy and beauty in many countries.

This is no strange flower to most gardeners, but very few have acquired the skills and knowledge to grow it.

In my experience of growing daisies between 2002 and 2006, the fresh plants were imported from Peninsular Malaysia, but interestingly, the seeds were bought either in Taiwan or New Zealand.

I was not careful in my first attempt in that the fine tiny seeds from a bag got scattered into the ground instead of getting into the seedling pots.

Actually, there was a much more effective sowing technique. The tiny black seeds are best sown into peat moss and left to germinate in the dark.

Gently let them be exposed to light and provide just enough water for growing, before distributing them into more pots. The ideal pH for the growing medium is 5.5 and it cannot accept inorganic fertiliser – only light organic one would do.

It would take over a month before any leaf emerges, and another month for a flower bud to appear.

Being a temperate-weather flower species, the delicate gerbera cannot have too much exposure to sunlight.

The blossoms cannot remain long – they would wilt down together with the foliage.

Do not, however, discard the pot as the new plant would very soon emerge from the bulb.

Happy Gardening!