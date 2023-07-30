Can India step up as global powerhouse?

THERE is no doubt that India stands out as a fast-growing major economy, and as global powerhouses from China to Germany contend with slowing growth, the stakes are rising to find a new powerhouse. We examine whether India has what it takes to emerge as a one, and look at some of the challenges that are holding it back.

Indian equities are currently at an all-time high, as its economy bucks a global slowdown trend and brushes off pressures from higher rates, with the Reserve Bank of India choosing to pause rate hikes.

India is also emerging as a strong alternative to China, a major factor that is set to open doors for economic growth in areas such as manufacturing, assembly of goods and exports, which is set to be bolstered by the country’s burgeoning working population.

While India has a lot going for it, we see some challenges within. These include having twin deficits – fiscal and current account deficits that have the potential to destabilise its currency, low literacy rates which hinder labour productivity growth, and corporate governance/corruption issues.

As global powerhouses from China to Germany contend with slowing growth, the stakes are rising to find another country equipped to propel the global economy. India has emerged as a contender, with demographics especially on their side.

Half of India’s population are under the age of 30, while China’s citizens are ageing rapidly with its population even shrinking in 2022 for the first time. Not to mention, one of the biggest structural drivers for India will come from its position as a key beneficiary of the relocation of supply-chains away from China.

Indian equities delivers strong returns

Indian equities are currently at an all-time high. The Sensex Index has gained 12 per cent in INR terms year-to-date (as of July 20, 2023), as the Indian economy bucks a global slowdown trend and brushes off pressures from higher rates.

India’s inflation outlook is relatively benign, with the headline CPI seemingly trending downwards. The slowdown in inflation in recent months have put it back in the two to six per cent target band, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to try and anchor inflation close to the four per cent mid-point of that band.

With the slowdown in inflation from its highs, RBI has kept its accommodative stance, holding the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for a second review in a row on June 8, 2023, after hiking 250 basis points since May 2022.

However in June, India’s headline CPI rose, snapping four months of easing due to surging prices of vegetables, as inflation increased to 4.81 per cent year on year after hitting a 25-month low in May. Such seasonal food spikes are not uncommon in India given that 50 per cent of the summer crop depends on favourable rainfall during the monsoon season.

Going forward, India could experience below-normal rainfall, and severe droughts given the effects of El Nino, affecting crop performance and possibly fueling broader food price inflation. Though from past experiences, these price surges tend to correct themselves within a few months, but should it persist, the RBI would likely turn more hawkish.

Looking at the purchasing managers index (PMI) data for both Manufacturing and Services, it continues to remain in healthy expansionary territory, suggesting the resiliency of the Indian economy.

In fact, the PMI has remained above the crucial 50-mark for two consecutive years now, with the latest data revealing a reading of 57.8 in June, a slight decrease from May’s figure of 58.7. Overall, India’s economy has been showing broad-based strength, with GDP expected to grow strongly.

India benefits from secular growth opportunities

A key growth driver for India is its demographic. This is where India has a distinct advantage over other Asian economies. In fact, India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous country according to UN population estimates, with the Indian market being characterised by a large and young population, with half of the population being under the age of 30. This is promising as a higher working-age population increases labour supply, which is a key input into economic growth.

Moreover, the Indian middle class is rapidly expanding according to the World Economic Forum, nearly 80 per cent of households in 2030 will be middle-income, increasing from roughly 50 per cent in 2019, bringing with them increasing purchasing power that will fuel consumption.

Of late, one of the biggest structural drivers for India will come from its position as a key beneficiary of the relocation of supply-chains away from China. This is arisen mainly due to ongoing US-China tensions, and is set to open the doors for economic growth in areas including manufacturing, assembly of goods and exports.

Apple, for instance, has been shifting production away from China after the country’s strict Covid-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington.

India will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this. In fact, India’s trade minister has said that Apple, which begun iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, wants India to account for up to 25 per cent of its production from about five to seven per cent currently.

More recently, Micron Technology announced that they will be investing up to US$825 million in a new chip assembly and test facility in India. The US chip maker became the most high-profile name to commit investment in India to build a chip packaging plant shortly after the Chinese government barred it from national projects over alleged national security risks.

If we look at reforms, the reform momentum has also been fairly consistent over the last few years, with changes such as a reduction in corporate tax rates that were implemented in 2019 that was welcomed by investors.