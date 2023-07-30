Customs makes biggest drug bust in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 30): The state Customs Department seized more than 100kg of syabu worth around RM3 million hidden inside detergent powder packets at Sepanggar port here on Wednesday.

Customs director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan said on July 26, a team from the department acting on information had inspected a container at the Sepanggar Port at around 5pm and found nine boxes suspected to contain drugs.

He said further inspection on the boxes found 101.51kg of methamphetamine or syabu wrapped inside detergent powder packets, believed to be the culprits’ modus operandi to confuse enforcement agency personnel.

Zazuli said the drugs were hidden inside detergent powder packets branded “Anchor” and declared as laundry powder, adding that the goods would be mixed with other items in Less-than-Container-Load (LCL) containers.

“The container had arrived from Port Klang, addressed to an apartment in Likas which turned out to be empty. No arrests have been made so far as investigations are ongoing and we are still trying to identify the container’s sender and receiver as well as other suspects.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment, upon conviction,” he said at a press conference at Wisma Penguatkuasaan in Sepanggar here on Sunday.

Zazuli said the seizure marked the department’s biggest drug bust in Sabah this year, and as of July 25, not including the 100kg of syabu, it has confiscated 122.91kg of drugs worth around RM7.6 million.