Dr Annuar: Advertise vacancies in clinics, hospitals facing doctors’ shortage

SIBU (July 30): Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has suggested the advertisement of medical officers vacancy for clinics and hospitals in Sarawak which are facing shortage of doctors.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, said this was among ways to address the issue of doctors turning down job offers or no-show, when posted to Sarawak.

“Advertise all clinics and hospitals in Sarawak with shortage of doctors for application.

“This application is open to contract doctors. Give them a probation period of two years before they can be given the permanent post,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He made this suggestion in response to Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni’s disclosure during a recent visit to Mukah Hospital recently that over 200 doctors offered contract positions in Sarawak have either turned down the offer or failed to report to work.

He said they were among the 800 doctors who had been offered contract positions by the Ministry of Health.

On this, Dr Annuar said the present approach of giving new doctors permanent posts and then only posting them to Sarawak would not address the issue of not enough doctors in Sarawak.

“On the contrary, by opening application to the individual clinics will allow them to choose before they can be given permanent post and once they have agreed they will be little chance for them to turn down because they know they will get permanent post after serving the clinic of their choice during the probation period,” said the Nangka assemblyman.

He also suggested giving permanent posts to contract doctors who are now serving in Sarawak, as well those serving in Sarawak in future.

He also suggested that the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) hold the doctors’ annual practicing certificate, if they refuse to serve the nation accordingly, as requested by the Ministry of Health, as another way to resolve the issue.