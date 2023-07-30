Dum Spiro Vivo: While I breathe, I live

I WAS sitting with my ‘kopitiam gang’ at a coffee shop. This was one of our regular ‘chin- wag’ sessions. One of our party spotted his young nephew sitting at the next table ans so, he invited him to join us.

The young man replied somewhat rudely: “No, I don’t want to join a bunch of LKK.”

By the way, LKK stands for ‘Lau Kok Kok’ (Hokkien) meaning old foggies and not a very gracious way to describe the seniors.

Some of us took exception at the perceived impertinence and were about to retort with equal rudeness, but wise John (he is a pastor, no less) stepped in and replied with a gentler and wiser note.

“It is okay, young man. We quite understand that you don’t want to join a group of oldies. Don’t worry about the LKK club – in time you will be part of it. In the meantime, enjoy yourself in this phase of your life – youth.”

At first, I did not think too much about my companion’s reply, but later as I pondered on it deeper, I realised the profoundness of what John said.

Firstly, it was a generous statement. My friend was wishing the young gun well.

“Really? How?” You might ask.

John said in time, the young man would join the LKK (oldies) club. He was wishing him a long life. There is a quote attributed to Mark Twain’s ‘Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many’.

Indeed, growing old is an experience not everyone gets to enjoy. I know this too well. Both my parents passed on when they were young.

My friend went on to say: “Enjoy yourself in this phase of your life – youth.”

Yes, life offers us opportunities at every age. Let us have the courage and good sense to seize the day and enjoy the appropriate activities of our age.

Recently, I was invited to join the Sarawak Gerontology and Geriatrics Society committee to organise a conference.

I am much honoured and very happy, particularly when they choose the theme ‘Active Ageing’ .

Yes, I am a senior (which is a polite way of saying ‘old’ ) and I am among the aged.

It is said that time and age are relentless, and they creep on us silently. Though I am indeed a bit long in the tooth, I was not really conscious of it until a few years ago, when my Class of 1964 organised a reunion.

Most of us have not seen each other for over 50 years.

It was a moving moment. As I stood in the hotel foyer seeing this group of old, white-haired men drifting in and it took me a while to absolve the reality.

We were young lads then when we sat for the Senior Cambridge. Where were the bright mischievous young faces?

Who were these old men?

Then, I looked at the mirror and saw an equally old white-haired guy greeting the seniors. Then it hit me.

Ageing is a reality and with it comes certain constraints.

I have always been keen on sports and played most games available during our time. By the way, I was the champion in the first Malaysia Day Big Walk competition (1963) in Sibu.

Okay, I am showing off. Well, who would blow my trumpet if no one does?

Incidentally, winning a walking competition was no big deal for me then. I had been walking to school since I was 8 or 9 years old.

Over the years, I had to adjust and switch to less-demanding activities. For example, I was a keen basketballer.

In those days, we were still dreaming of dunking the ball into the 10-foot-high basket.

Now, I would be lucky if I could jump to touch the net, if indeed I could still jump.

A friend of mine put it more graphically. He too was a good basketballer in his young days.

“You know, as I grow older, the ball I play with gets smaller.”

“How so?” I asked.

“Well, I started off with basketball, then I switched to tennis. Now, I only play golf.”

I hope I did not discourage my fellow seniors too much with my writing so far.

Let us be motivated by the poem of Dylan Thomas:

“Do not go gentle into that good night;

“Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

“Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Of course, ‘that good night’ will come to all of us eventually, but let us ‘rage and rage against the dying of the light’.

I am much enlightened and bemused by a scene in an old movie ‘True Grit’ . It starred John Wayne as the no-nonsense aging US Marshal Reuben ‘Rooster’ J Cogburn, and Glen Campbell, a young Texas Ranger, La Boeuf. The pair was after some outlaws and managed to corner them, but not before John Wayne fell into a pit and Glen Campbell badly wounded.

The outlaws were extinguished but John Wayne was trapped in the pit unable to climb out without help. He was waiting for his companion to throw him a rope to pull him out and to no avail.

So, he shouted: “Damn that Texan – when you need him, he’s dead.”

Stung by that rebuke, La Boeuf, though fatally wounded, crawled to the edge of the pit and shouted: “I ain’t dead yet, you bushwhacker. Hang on,” and he flung down a rope and pulled the Marshal out before dying.

When I was young, I played a lot of basketball. In competitions, our coach used to remind us: “When the red light is on, change our defence and offence tactics.”

In competition, a red light is switched on at the last five minutes.

As seniors, the red light of our lives is on. It does not mean that we should just stop living and wait for ‘the dying of the light’.

It means we can still live to the full as our age allows. Like the Ranger La Boeuf (Glen Canpbell), he lived his life to the full in saving his companion.

Remember the old Sarawak motto, ‘Dum Spiro, Spero’ (while I breathe, I hope).

Let me suggest a motto for the LKK: ‘Dum Spiro Vivo’ – ‘while I breathe, I LIVE’.