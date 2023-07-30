Freedom of speech crucial for country to move forward, says don

KUCHING (July 30): Malaysia needs people who speak the truth and provide critical ideas to bring the country forward, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

Freedom of speech and expression is one of the core pillars upholding the democratic process and protecting it is essential in order for everyone to live in a fair and equal society, he said.

“Failing to do so will only weaken democracy and could give path to authoritarianism and dictatorship,” said the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor.

“Although flattery is a type of white lie, it could be a problem as false praises are not the same as thoughtful, honest compliments.

“When every performance gets a standing ovation, it does not reflect the quality of the show, and thus, showing that flattery can also be a dangerous thing,” he said.

“Same goes with the society. If we create too many laws which restrict people’s ability to speak and express themselves, there is a fear that people will only have the ability to utter flattering statements.

People will no longer have the ability to speak the truth and provide critical ideas and opinions because they live under constant fear of being arrested, interrogated and prosecuted under a law, he noted.

Freedom of speech and expression, he stressed, need to be cherished and respected at all times, as it is part of basic human rights.

Such freedom should not be denied or suppressed but to be welcomed by all as it can benefit the society and the country, he said.

“Democracy’s goal is to have a plural and tolerant society, whereby citizens should be able to speak and express openly on how they would like to be governed or to criticize those who are in power.

“This exchange of ideas and opinions isn’t just a once off on election period, rather it is an on-going two-way communication which happens throughout a government’s term.

“Freedom of speech and expression is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or a community to express their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or facing legal action.

“The term freedom of speech and expression is usually used synonymously but, in legal sense, includes any activity of seeking, receiving, and imparting information or ideas, regardless of the medium used,” he explained.

“Freedom of speech and expression as part of basic human rights is clearly stipulated under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 (UDHR).

Recognised in international human rights law in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights 1966 (ICCPR), freedom of speech and expression is also protected under the Federal Constitution, he said.

“Thus, nobody should be denied their freedom of speech and expression as each human being is born differently with different ideas, opinions and views.

“Instead, we should see such freedom and basic rights in a positive way that allows individuals to protect their own rights and interests as well as the rights and interests of others.

“Suppression over freedom of speech and expression might also deter production of constructive ideas which is vital for our society and country progress.

“However, the definition of free speech and expression does not protect every kind of speech and expression as like all fundamental rights, the right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute and can be subject to limitations provided they have a legal basis,” he said.