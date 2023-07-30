Govt urged to increase funding for health sector

KUCHING (July 30): The government is urged to increase funds allocated for the health sector in providing better medical resources and services to the community.

In making the call, Malaysia Dynamic Community Association chairman Paul Fong said such a move was in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 – ‘Good Health and Well-being’.

“This particular SDG aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for people of all ages.

“We also call on all sectors of the society to join us in contributing to the advancement of health and healthcare activities,” he said before former Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth Kuching chief Daphne Ting, who represented Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen at the launch of the Kuching Health and Wellbeing Fair at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Fong said the private sector could also come up with and implement health policies that promote the physical and mental well-being of their employees.

He said the media could also play a role in disseminating health-related information among the community to heighten public awareness.

“All of us should make small changes in our daily lives such as having regular workout, eating a balanced diet and practising good sleep habits, since these are vital in promoting good health.”

He noted that non-communicable diseases are contributing to the rise of premature deaths in this new era.

“Our fast-paced and stressful lifestyle, coupled with increasing environmental pollution, poses significant threats to our health. It is thus vital for us to take action by changing our way of living and prioritising our health to protect ourselves and our families,” he said.

Through the event, Fong said the association provided relevant information to equip the community with the know-how to handle various health-related risks in an effective manner.

Ting extended an apology on behalf of Chong, who had gone to Negeri Sembilan to lend a hand to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) there for the state polls.

“As a national leader, Chong has to play his part in the state polls there. I’m glad to note that the Malaysia Dynamic Community Association is an active non-governmental organisation that promotes health and well-being among our people,” she said.