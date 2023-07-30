Hamzah: One sacked, two more suspended for sabotaging PN election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): A Bersatu member has been sacked from the party and two more suspended for trying to sabotage Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election campaign.

Bersatu’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said they violated Article 10.2.2 of the party’s constitution.

“Bersatu asserts that any member of Bersatu who does not obtain party approval but acts in violation of party discipline by competing, being a substitute or supporter to any other party or Independent candidate, his membership is immediately terminated according to Article 10.2.4 of the constitution.

“The Supreme Leadership Council Meeting on July 26, 2023 at 3.00pm decided that one member of Bersatu will be immediately dismissed, while two more members have had their memberships suspended immediately for three years for violating Article 10.2.2 of the Bersatu constitution due to inciting, boycotting and sabotaging the election campaign of PN,” he said on a Facebook post.

The state polls are taking place on August 12 with early voting on August 8. – Malay Mail