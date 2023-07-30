Increasingly popular Bung Jagoi gets RM3.2 mln for upgrading

BAU (July 30): The increasingly popular Bung Jagoi will have its facilities enhanced with an allocation of RM3.2 million, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the allocation comes under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) to make Bung Jagoi, a mountain-top settlement turned nature trail, as one of the attractions and tourism products under the agency.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, said the enhancement work would include linking Bung Jagoi to the electricity grid, upgrading of trail and construction of road going up the mountain.

“With 24-hour power supply, we can have good homestay up there.

“We also want to upgrade the water supply, rest house, hall, toilet facilities, and other facilities for special guests and VIPs.

“With electricty, it can assist us in terms of organising events and allow visitors to charge their handphones (and other devices). This can attract more tourists,” he told reporters after opening the Bung Jagoi Day yesterday.

Henry also said trail runs held at Bung Jagoi often attracted many participants.

He recalled one instance when 300 to 400 participants including those from overseas took part in the event, which led to homestay accommodation businesses in Bau to be fully booked at that time.

To a question, he said the idea to hold a trail run there at night once the facilities are enhanced was welcomed but this would depend on the decision of the organisers.

On a related matter, he said the Bung Jagoi Day is always held on the third Saturday of July since 2010, but the exception is made this year due to July 22 coinciding with the Sarawak Day and 60th Sarawak Independence celebrations in Kuching.

He said the place, managed by the Jagoi Development Committee, is also recognised as one of the Geopark sites in the state.

“When I took over as Tasik Biru assemblyman, I told the people that we must maintain this place, because it is the original Bidayuh village located on a mountain.

“We allocated funding for repairs to houses. So it is well maintained,” he said, adding funds also came from the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to maintain the area.

GKCDA chief executive officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Bau district officer Constantine Jonas and community leaders were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, various activities were held during the Bung Jagoi Day. They included cultural performances, gong competition, food fest and traditional games.