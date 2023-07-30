Sunday, July 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Mahkota Dewa Gedong paddles way to ‘Raja Sungai’ title in Gedong Regatta 2023

Mahkota Dewa Gedong paddles way to ‘Raja Sungai’ title in Gedong Regatta 2023

0
By Nur Shazreena Ali on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Abang Johari (third left) presents the trophies and prizes to the winners, witnessed by (from left) Rodiyah, Mohd Naroden, Mohamad Abu Bakar and others. – Photo by Nur Shazreena Ali

GEDONG (July 30): Makhkota Dewa Gedong was crowned as the ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) at the Gedong Regatta 2023 today.

The team, which completed the 2.3km race in eight minutes and 58 seconds, won the Sarawak Premier Trophy and a cash prize of RM15,000.

Sinaran Ratu Siska came in a close second, finishing just seven seconds off the pace, while MRT Gedong placed third.

The former won RM7,000 a trophy while the latter took home RM5,000 and a trophy.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Gedong assemblyman, joined spectators at Gedong Waterfront to witness and cheer as the participating teams battled it out in an intense race.

Among the dignitaries present were Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee and former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and State Sectary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki

Recommended Posts