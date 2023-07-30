Mahkota Dewa Gedong paddles way to ‘Raja Sungai’ title in Gedong Regatta 2023

GEDONG (July 30): Makhkota Dewa Gedong was crowned as the ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) at the Gedong Regatta 2023 today.

The team, which completed the 2.3km race in eight minutes and 58 seconds, won the Sarawak Premier Trophy and a cash prize of RM15,000.

Sinaran Ratu Siska came in a close second, finishing just seven seconds off the pace, while MRT Gedong placed third.

The former won RM7,000 a trophy while the latter took home RM5,000 and a trophy.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Gedong assemblyman, joined spectators at Gedong Waterfront to witness and cheer as the participating teams battled it out in an intense race.

Among the dignitaries present were Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee and former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and State Sectary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki