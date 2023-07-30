Manufacturers’ association: Madani Economy holds tremendous potential to positively impact S’wak

KUCHING (July 30): The Madani Economy initiative is a visionary step towards uplifting Malaysia’s overall economy and holds tremendous potential to positively impact Sarawak, said Sarawak Manufacturers’ Association (SMA) president Peter Chai.

He said the Madani Economy: Empowering the People initiative outlines key performance indicators and ambitious goals that, if achieved, would position Malaysia as a leading Asian economy.

As an association representing the manufacturing sector in Sarawak, he said SMA acknowledged the significance of these objectives in fostering a conducive business environment for its members and contributing to the nation’s prosperity.

“SMA is particularly pleased to note the Madani Economy’s focus on human resource development and workforce empowerment. By aiming to increase labour income to constitute 45 per cent of total income and promoting women’s participation in the labour force to 60 per cent, the initiative aligns with our mission to cultivate a skilled and diverse workforce in Sarawak’s manufacturing sector.

“We also commend the government for its commitment to reduce reliance on low-skilled foreign labour and implementing tiered foreign worker levies to promote automation and training for local workers. These measures can enhance the capabilities and productivity of local industries, making them more competitive on both domestic and international fronts.

“The emphasis on education and lifelong learning pathways resonates with SMA’s vision for a sustainable and thriving manufacturing sector. Quality education and close collaboration with industries are vital in nurturing a highly skilled and adaptable workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern manufacturing practices,” he added.

Chai said SMA lauded the government’s plans to improve infrastructure and public transportation networks, which will undoubtedly facilitate the movement of goods and enhance connectivity within Sarawak and beyond, adding that enhanced infrastructure would foster a more conducive business environment, encouraging investments and enabling manufacturers to reach broader markets.

As an association deeply committed to the well-being of its members and the broader Sarawak community, he said SMA also lauded the Madani Economy’s dedication to social protection and its commitment to ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are equitably distributed.

“We look forward to actively engaging with the government to ensure that the aspirations of this initiative reach every corner of our state,” he said.

Chai said if the Madani Economy successfully drives Malaysia towards becoming a leading Asian economy and achieves the set key performance indicators (KPIs), it may lead to increased investments, business opportunities, and economic growth in Sarawak.

This, in turn, could result in improved infrastructure, better public services, and enhanced living standards for Sarawakians, he added.

“The Madani Economy initiative aims to boost the overall Malaysian economy by addressing competitiveness and investment attractiveness while ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are shared with the people.

“The success of the Madani Economy would also have positive spillover effects on the state’s economy,” he added.