Mayor: Scan QR code at Kuching Festival venue entrance to stand a chance of winning lucky draw prize

KUCHING (July 30): Kuching Festival-goers are reminded to scan the QR code displayed at the entrance of the venue to stand a chance of winning a lucky draw prize.

In issuing this reminder yesterday, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the grand prize of the lucky draw is worth over RM6,000.

According to him, among the prizes that have been lined up for lucky individuals are motorbikes, foldable bicycles, laptops, tablets and smart watches.

“Do not miss out on a chance to win one of the lucky draw prizes when you visit the Kuching Food Fair,” he said during his weekly Shall WEE Talk Facebook live session.

Wee said some festival-goers arrived at the food fair venue as early as after 4pm on the first day of the Kuching Festival, which was Friday.

He added that those on site had not even lined up the tables and chairs in a proper manner by the time these early birds got there.

“We did receive complaints on this, but maybe they got there a little too early. They could not find themselves a spot to sit down because the tables and chairs were not ready yet,” he said.

The Mayor said those stall operators need to ferry their stuff to the food fair venue and this is why the organiser could not keep the entrance closed.

“We understand the situation but the organiser won’t take this issue lightly. We appreciate the encouraging feedback from the public.”

Wee said he would also take time to tour around the food fair and hear out what some festival-goers have to say about the the event.

He also called on the community to contact 010-6601919 should they have any queries or complaints to channel to the council.