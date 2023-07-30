Minister hopeful Wushu Hall in Petra Jaya can be ready for Sukma 2024

KUCHING (July 30): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is hopeful that the Wushu Hall at the Sarawak Sports Complex in Petra Jaya here can be completed and ready for the Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) Games 2024.

The Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister said the Wushu Hall was scheduled for completion in two years but the contractor had been requested to have it completed in one year given that Sarawak will be hosting the Sukma Games next year.

“Sarawak Sports Complex’s Wushu Hall is coming up. Hopefully by next year, the wushu community will have a good hall used for training and international events in future.

“As the minister in-charge, I am making sure that the wushu hall is being constructed according to those involved in wushu. That wushu hall would be completed before we have our Sukma Games in August next year.

“Initially, it was a two-year project but we want them to complete it in one year. But if they cannot meet the deadline, we will have another place to organise the wushu competition for Sukma Games next year,” he said when opening the 3rd Sarawak Wushu Youth Championship held at the Chung Hua Middle School No.3 here today.

The last time Sarawak hosted a Sukma Games was in 2016. During the 2016 national Games, the wushu competition took place at the hall of Chung Hua Primary School No.3 here.

Abdul Karim said he, as the minister in-charge of sport, had involved in many Sukma Games and expressed confidence that wushu had never failed Sarawak.

“Apart from tenpin bowling, wushu has been the one sport that makes Sarawak proud in Sukma Games,” he said.

He even named a few Sarawakian athletes who had been decorated at both the national and international-level championships.

“Ling Ung Hee used to be our athlete who represented Sarawak in the national championship while Diana Bong has represented Malaysia and become a world champion. We also have Audrey Chan and Elvin Fu, who both have represented Sarawak in Sukma Games.

“Wushu has made us proud and I’d like to see the wushu athletes, all of you, being always committed to this sport and one day would represent the state and Malaysia in not just regional but also international games,” he said.

Abdul Karim hoped that similar championships could also be held in other parts of Sarawak to further promote the martial art and provide an avenue for more athletes to compete against one another.

“We can’t expect our athletes to be good if they don’t compete with others. We have to put them through a series of competitions, be they locally, nationally or internationally to assess their skills and standards.

“Don’t let money be a problem. Talk to the Sarawak Sports Corporation or me, if you want to organise any competition or send our athletes for competitions. We will always be there to support, don’t worry,” he said.

He thanked parents who brought their children from outside Kuching for the tournament, as well as the organiser for making the event happen.

He added: “Those who did not win, do not let it be a setback. For you to be a winner, you have to keep on practising and training and God willing, you will be a winner one day, and represent the state and Malaysia in tournaments.”

Also present were his wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party vice president Sih Hua Tong, Chung Hua Middle School No.3 principal Lee Chee Beng and organising chairperson Ho It Chin.