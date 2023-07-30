Ministry to meet Malaysian Tourism Council over its deregistration by RoS, says King Sing

LENGGONG (July 30): The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) will meet the Malaysian Tourism Council (MTC) to discuss its deregistration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the meeting will enable his ministry to find out the real issue behind the deregistration and to conduct a further review.

“I too do not know what the reasons are and problems the council is facing, but I will ask the ministry’s deputy secretary-general to look into the matter and hold a meeting to find out what they have to say.

“It was deregistered by the RoS so we need to know and understand the reasons first before giving a comment,” he told reporters at the close of the [email protected] programme here today.

He added that the MTC needed to give an explanation to the Home Ministry if it wanted to appeal.

The MTC secretariat said in a statement on Wednesday that it hoped to meet with Tiong soon to discuss the issue and settle the matter fairly to maintain the essence of the MTC and its important role in developing the country’s tourism industry.

Former MTC secretary-general Noorzaleha Baharuddin said the day before that the RoS had issued MTC a deregistration letter effective July 20, following a detailed investigation that found that the organisation was deliberately violating the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335). — Bernama