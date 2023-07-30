National-level academy in industry project to be launched this Tuesday, says Rafizi

SEREMBAN (July 30): The national-level Academy in Industry pilot project which is a government’s effort to implement labour market reforms will be launched this Tuesday, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi said the ministry managed to attract some 200 international manufacturing companies to join the programme in giving youths especially SPM school leavers the opportunity to be trained as highly skilled workers.

He said the programme was also aimed to address issues related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) such as the duration of the course, failure to complete studies and waning interest in the field.

“In the last two months we managed to get the companies which are mostly international manufacturing companies and they will be given the opportunity to hire, train the workers who will be issued a certificate within 18 months.

“If we don’t do something creative like this, it will be detrimental especially to youths who have no qualifications. Only about 30 per cent of our SPM school leavers pursue further studies,” he told reporters when met at the Jelajah Madani programme at the Taman Megaway Business Centre grounds last night.

He said the remaining 70 per cent only have their SPM certificate which could not help them much for their career advancement.

The Pandan MP added that the government plans to expand the programme by collaborating with higher education institutions (IPT) to recognise the certificates obtained through the Academy in Industry thus enabling participants to continue their studies at diploma and degree levels.

“Insya-Allah we will work something out with the IPTs,” he said adding in this way school leavers would have two options, either to go to university to study and find a job later or to enter the industry to work and later get their paper qualification. – Bernama