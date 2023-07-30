No stopping for Miri’s ‘Bird Man’

THE moniker ‘Bird Man of Miri’ has become famously associated with Musa Musbah, owing to his long years with the Piasau Nature Reserve and as chairman of the Miri branch of Malaysian Nature Society (MNS).

Even those who know him really well are still amazed by his ability to identify each of the resident Oriental Pied hornbills in the nature reserve — by name!

To the 68-year-old Mirian, every hornbill is like an old friend.

Growing-up years

Musa was born in Miri in 1955.

His father Musbah Asaad was a Singaporean, and had worked for Shell Company as its electrical engineer.

Musa’s mother was Dayang Minah Ludin, a Bruneian Malay from Lutong.

He said as a boy, he used to tag along his uncle Hamzah Ludin during the routine inspection on the ‘nodding monkeys’ – a term for the drilling mechanism used to pump out petroleum from the well.

“My uncle’s task was to make sure that the ball-bearings of the pumps were clean and in good shape,” Musa told thesundaypost in Miri.

Musa attended the Anchi Malay School at River Road (now Jalan Permaisuri in Miri), where he was always at the top of his class.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I was able to read and write at an early age. I was taught by an aunt from Mom’s side who, surprisingly, only had three years of formal education.”

Musa hailed his aunt, Siti Minah Salleh, as ‘probably the only lady in the ‘kampung’ (village) at that time who knew how to read Romanised Malay’.

“I used to run to her house just to read ‘Salam’ (Shell’s monthly newsletter, popular in the 1960s).

“Her house was at Miri River, so naturally, I also learned how to fish there.

“I once got stung by ‘ikan kitang (the spotted scat, or Scatophagus argus) – it was a very painful experience!”

Musa’s father had to leave them behind in 1963 when Malaysia was formed. To support the family, his mother would sell ‘kuih’ (local cakes) every day.

“We all stayed with our grandfather in Kampong Dagang.”

Musa was known as a bright boy, but he also had the gift of handmanship – in a relatively recent, TV-influenced term, he was a ‘MacGyver’ of his time.

“I could make a ‘nodding donkey’ replica from twigs or coconut leaf spine, leaves and threads, which I always did during free time.

“I would dismantle and disassemble toy cars and boats, just to study the structures.

“Even at a young age, I was already Mum’s handyman – I could repair her Singer sewing machine anytime. When I got older, I could dismantle and put back a grass-cutter, and I knew how to properly clean the carburettor,” he smiled in reminiscing his childhood.

From secondary school to geo-lab

Musa did well in his Common Entrance Examinations, earning him a spot at the prestigious St Columba’s Secondary School.

That was when he was taken by another uncle, Dawood Ahmad, to stay in Piasau Camp in 1969.

In 1971, his uncle retired from Shell Company and moved to the Gilbert Estate. Musa only stayed with him until mid-1972.

“At the time, Mum was still in Kampong Dagang, struggling to make ends meet.”

As luck would have it, then-St Columba principal Leonie Armour came to his rescue and paid for his examination fees.

“Ms Armour was extremely kind, as she allowed poor Malay students to study in the school at night, where electricity was available. Electricity supply only reached Kampung Dagang in 1975.”

Musa was a school prefect, but he was also active in the Boys Scouts. Among his fellow Scouts were Simon Chong, Peter Chong, Luke Chong, Yapp Haw Chin, Hamsah Bakar, Johari Manan, Scout Master Mohammad Munip and also the retired lieutenant-general Datuk Stephen Mandaw, the past chief of the Eastern Field Command.

Musa was awarded the Best Boy Student of St Columba, and Kuintan Sepawi the Best Girl Student in 1973.

Armour did recommend Musa for the Colombo Plan Scholarship but at the time, the youth’s sole focus was to help his father return to Sarawak and gain a permanent resident (PR) status.

“I must prove that I (the son) was the family breadwinner by being fully employed, in order to sign Dad’s application form for PR. I had to turn down the scholarship offer.”

Nonetheless, in early 1974, Musa helped one of Amour’s friends who worked with Shell’s Logistics Department.

“I was tasked with translating a manual from English to Bahasa Malaysia. I earned some cash, which helped pay for parts of what I owed to the school. Ms Armour also offered me the job of school lab assistant.”

After his Senior Cambridge examination results came out later that year, Musa received many job offers, but he chose the one that came from Shell.

“One evening, I received a letter from Shell offering the post of technical assistant III, with a salary of RM325! I accepted the offer and made my passport to work in the Seria Geological Lab.”

A year later, Shell Lab Seria split and Musa moved to Lutong Geological Lab.

The Mirian diligently worked his way up – he later became the only Sarawakian to have ever held the post of a nanoplankton fossil specialist for many years.

Nonetheless, Musa had faced some difficult times as well. In 1975, his father finally reunited with the family, but the joyous moment did not last long. Musbah Asaad passed away a few days after his return to Miri.

Stint in Shell Company

Musa’s work as a technical assistant was, for lack of a better word, highly-technical.

His tasks would involve recognising fossil pollens and entering their count in an analysis sheet, and looking under a powerful microscope at sediment layers that had been deposited deep underground millions of years ago. On recognising the pollens alone, it took Musa five years to be ‘comfortable’ with the work and also to remember the names.

Nonetheless, the working environment was pleasant and his seniors were very friendly and helpful. He was trained by a Dutchman, Henk Barton and a few other Bruneians who were experts in this field.

Musa clocked in for the last time on May 10, 2010, having been with the company since June 4, 1974.

‘Loving computers, social activities’

A self-professed computer geek, Musa always upgrades his computer whenever a new version programme arrives in the market.

He was, after all, among the first group of his era of young generation who bought the first home PC, the Sinclare ZX81 from London, which he later upgraded to Hi Bit Computer (Holland) and finally, the Windows series.

He learned many computer languages such as Basica, Fortran and COBOL. He was among the pioneers of the Miri Computer Club.

Musa may have loved computers, but he is not anti-social. Even before retirement, he was already active in many social and community groups, beginning as a committee member of Shell Labour Union when he was a junior staff member.

He was active in the ‘We Care We share’ social movement by Shell staff, which helped less-fortunate members of the local community such as the fire victims.

He also was active in the local mosque committee, as well as in the local branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth.

Musa is not so much into sports, but he enjoys doing daily exercises such as jogging.

“I did enjoy hunting with my father-in-law who once owned three shotguns. He later surrendered all the guns to the government,” he recalled.

Preserving haven for hornbills

Musa said he owed so much to Nazeri Abghani, a friend and a good photographer, who introduced him to MNS Miri, which Musa joined in 2006.

Musa was part of the Local Agenda 21 (LA21) carried out under Miri City Council (MCC).

The LA is a voluntary process of local community consultation, aimed at creating local policies and programmes that would work towards achieving sustainable development.

Musa also joined the Society of English Writers Northern Zone Sarawak (SOSWE) where in 2003, he was tasked with translating Miri Chinese legends into Bahasa Malaysia to be compiled by the MCC for a book.

Clearly a man of many talents and interests, Musa is perhaps most known among many Mirians as the strongest proponent for the protection of the Oriental Pied hornbill, and also for the establishment of Piasau Nature Reserve.

“We really appreciate our friend Musa Musbah, who had campaigned hard to turn Piasau Camp into Piasau Nature Reserve together with Dr John Yeo, Steve Dexter and Erwin Adam of MNS Miri, as well as other community leaders.

“In 2011, he set up the Facebook page ‘Save Piasau Oriental Pied Hornbill’, meant to generate stronger support for the cause. He would take photos of the hornbills and upload them on the Facebook wall every day.

“As intended, that page garnered support from many Shell expatriates and workers.

“We also enjoyed the photography outings with him and others in the camp. The ‘Hornbill Walks’ became very popular in those days,” said retired local matron Veronica Wong.

With the help from Shell expatriates, Musa succeeded in acquiring the long-empty Shell Piasau House No 58 for his group to monitor the nesting of the hornbills.

He continues to faithfully record videos and upload the clips on Facebook.

“It’s amazing. People from different races, cultures, religions and even different political orientations – they all came together to make Piasau Nature Reserve a reality,” said Musa, a former chairman of MNS Miri.

He said it was very fortunate that the chief minister at the time, Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, was very much in favour for Piasau Camp to be protected under the law via its gazettement as a nature reserve.

“I was, and still am, happy to see that the campaign was a success.”

‘Mesmerised by firefly’

In December 2009, Musa attended a workshop on fireflies in Kuching, organised by the MNS branch there. In August 2010, he attended the Second International Firefly Symposium in Kuala Lumpur, which was attended by representatives from 12 countries.

These signified his deep interest in the luminescent beetle.

“I remember how Miri River would be illuminated by the twinkling lights emitted by swarms of fireflies.

“I later did firefly recces in Miri and Sibuti. It makes me so happy that my research on firefly covering Miri River and Sibuti was highlighted, and my firefly collections catalogued.”

Musa believed that fireflies in these areas would soon go extinct because of the various facilities built along Miri River, which disrupted the mating cycle of the insect.

“It’s the security spotlights that make it difficult for them (fireflies) to find mating partners, on top of the river pollution caused by the inflow of chemicals from the huge farms, damaging their natural habitat.”

Musa said the fight to have Kuala Baram Wetlands gazetted as a protected area might also be a lost cause.

“Like many Mirians, I have been hopeful for the area to become a wetland reserve, which could become a possible tourist attraction and also as the ‘green lungs’ of Miri.

“This area has, for many years, become a favourite spot for many Mirians and even international photographers to capture awesome images of migrating birds.

“It had been recorded that some birds spotted over the wetlands, came from as far as the USSR (former Soviet Union).

“Unfortunately, this (fight for wetlands to be gazetted as protected area) may have become a lost cause for most Mirians.”