PBM support for unity govt here to stay, vows Sng

KUCHING (July 30): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will not stray in its support for the federal unity government, says its president Datuk Larry Sng.

He said this was one of the key resolutions during the party’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

The meeting, he added, was well organised and the delegates were highly motivated.

“I foresee great things moving forward and a new beginning for PBM. The key takeaway for today is that our party direction is crystal clear: We are here to support the unity government.

“In addition, we are and always will be a multiracial party that addresses the interest of all Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sng also informed that in recognition of the unique history of Sabah and Sarawak, PBM has granted full autonomy for its chapters in both states to run their party affairs independent of the party’s supreme council.

“We are working in tandem with the government leadership and we shall continue to contribute positively towards nation building,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sng was among the unity government leaders in Gombak, Selangor on Saturday to lend support to Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional candidates contesting in the state election there.

He uploaded a photo of him and others with Sungai Tua candidate Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is Selangor caretaker menteri besar.