PM Anwar announces RM50m to widen Rahmah concept nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (July 30): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has approved an additional RM50 million for the Rahmah programme to ensure it reaches every state constituency in Malaysia.

Citing the programme’s initial success, he said the initiative to lessen the burden on poor families must be expanded to all corners of the country.

“This (the extension of the programme) will definitely involve extra cost.

“However, I will ensure the allocation will be approved immediately and to ensure the extension of the programme will be expedited,” he said at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Consumer National Day today.

Also present were Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Function) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali who is also acting domestic trade and cost of living minister, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh. — Malay Mail

