Sadia Kuching wants to maintain close relationship with govt, says exco member

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kuching branch wants to maintain a close relationship with the government, said its executive committee member Anthony Tukang.

He said the branch current leadership chose this direction as it is the most sensible thing to do in the current situation.

“Most members of the branch are pro-government of the day. For instance, our members do not only comprise of former civil servants and members of the armed forces but also government-appointed community leaders that include village chieftains,” he said during his welcoming speech at a thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant here last night.

He said this to debunk public misconception that Sadia is ‘totally radical’ in its thinking just because of the actions of a few members.

Anthony, who is also the dinner organising chairman, stressed that Sadia Kuching would always support government policies and strategies as the way forward.

The thanksgiving dinner last night was held to celebrate the branch’s successes in holding several social and recreational activities in the last few years, he said.

Branch chairman Peter Moni in his speech said members had wished to hold the dinner to enhance their sense of belonging and to make it a platform to catch up with one another.

“Association and the act of helping one another intertwines. Thank you for your immense contribution – be it in kind or cash all this while,” he added.

Lucky draw, karaoke singing, and Golden Voice sessions were held during dinner.

Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) publicity chief Churchill E. Drem represented the union president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom at the dinner.

Mawan is an advisor in the Office of the Premier of Sarawak for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development and Pakan assemblyman.

Also present were SDNU Youth chairman Surai Abell and deputy chairman Sila Robin, Mister Heritage International 2023 John Watson Tamin as well as several community leaders including Penghulu Adi Jala and Penghulu Stanley Repon.