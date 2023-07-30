Sarawak Young Designers programme a boost for state’s furniture industry

KUCHING (July 30): The Sarawak Young Designers (SayD’SignersSarawak) programme is an anchor to support and boost the development and growth of Sarawak’s furniture industry in the long run, said Datu Hashim Bojet.

Hashim, who retires as general manager of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) on July 31, said so far 21 fresh graduates have completed their training under SayD’SignersSarawak with more than 70 per cent of them either working with furniture companies or are freelancing.

“This programme is indeed a great success. I feel very proud to be part of it,” said Hashim in a press statement issued by Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) yesterday.

Hashim had on July 28 received a courtesy call from Dr Imam Santosa, the then Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts and Design at Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Bandung, Indonesia.

Both are attributed for the success of the SayD’SignersSarawak furniture training programme.

Imam developed and customised the furniture design training programme curriculum.

SayD’SignersSarawak is a two-year training programme developed by STIDC in 2017 for fresh graduates from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), with the first intake of six trainees in 2018.

It involves the designers undergoing training at ITB’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Design.

Saradec chief executive officer Dayang Nena Abang Bruce said when STIDC started the implementation with the first intake of fresh graduates, it was initially named Pool of Young Designers (Poyod).

“Outreach programme was carried out and the name spread as far as Milan, Italy. Now, Poyod has been changed to SayD’SignersSarawak.

“Hashim was responsible for and initiated the creation of Kursi Pusaka at Unimas in 2015 – 2016. He was very serious and passionate about developing the pool of young furniture designers as one of the programmes under this Kursi (chair),” she said.

Dayang Nena also said it was her duty to continue Hashim’s legacy for the betterment of the industry and the state economy.