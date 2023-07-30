SMK St Columba Miri joggerthon raises funds for school devt

MIRI (July 30): The money raised from the SMK St Columba’s joggerthon will help fund the mission school’s operating expenses and improve school facilities, said St Columba’s Alumni president Cr Karambir Singh.

“All fundraising efforts can create a big impact on the school, whereby we hope to improve and upgrade the closed circuit television (CCTV) system in the school,” said the Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) chairman.

“As the CCTV system has been in use for several years now, there is a need to upgrade it, so that it can better protect our students.”

The cost of the system’s upgrading might reach over RM20,000, he added.

Karambir also thanked the teachers, students and the school board of management for their support in making the event a success.

Principal Subah Nyareng, meanwhile, revealed that the school is experiencing teacher shortage, and the school, through proper procedure, has been hiring part-time teachers to fill in.

The salaries of the part-time teachers, he disclosed, are paid by the school’s PTA and board of management.