Sunday, July 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»SMK St Columba Miri joggerthon raises funds for school devt

SMK St Columba Miri joggerthon raises funds for school devt

0
By Cindy Lai on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Subah (second left), school board of management chairman Simon Ilus (fourth left) and Karambir (fifth left) flag off the first batch of students at the joggerthon event.

MIRI (July 30): The money raised from the SMK St Columba’s joggerthon will help fund the mission school’s operating expenses and improve school facilities, said St Columba’s Alumni president Cr Karambir Singh.

“All fundraising efforts can create a big impact on the school, whereby we hope to improve and upgrade the closed circuit television (CCTV) system in the school,” said the Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) chairman.

“As the CCTV system has been in use for several years now, there is a need to upgrade it, so that it can better protect our students.”

The cost of the system’s upgrading might reach over RM20,000, he added.

Karambir also thanked the teachers, students and the school board of management for their support in making the event a success.

Principal Subah Nyareng, meanwhile, revealed that the school is experiencing teacher shortage, and the school, through proper procedure, has been hiring part-time teachers to fill in.

The salaries of the part-time teachers, he disclosed, are paid by the school’s PTA and board of management.

Recommended Posts