State election: Selection of PKR candidates in N. Sembilan done transparently, says Rafizi

SEREMBAN (July 30): The selection of PKR candidates for the state election in Negeri Sembilan was done transparently and in accordance with the process set by the party, said PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli.

He said it took into consideration the importance of creating opportunities for women, aligning with PKR’s leadership’s goal of rejuvenating the party and promoting gender balance.

“There were three screening stages before the PKR president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) made the final selection. Even I was not aware of the shortlisted candidates until the official announcement was made.

“Before we have the Unity Government, PKR can compete for many seats, now we only have six. So we want to make sure that one-third of the six seats are women candidates. Hence, someone had to withdraw. It is not about who gets or who doesn’t get it, it’s the party’s decision,” he told reporters at the MADANI Tour Programme here last night.

He said this in response to incumbent Ampangan Assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek’s that his name was not nominated as a PKR candidate to represent Pakatan Harapan (PH) to defend the seat on the instructions of Rafizi and State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Mohd Rafizi, who is PKR election director also denied the claim that Mohamad Rafie’s name was dropped because of his criticism against Aminuddin’s leadership as Menteri Besar in the state.

“There are others who are also dropped … We need to have a (gender), otherwise women will not get a seat at all,” he added.

Besides Mohamad Rafie, also dropped as candidates to represent PH in the state are incumbent Sri Tanjung assemblyman Datuk M. Ravi, incumbent Chuah assemblyman Datuk Michael Yek Diew Ching and incumbent Pilah assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu.

They were replaced by new faces, namely Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman for the Ampangan state seat, Dr Rajasekaran (Sri Tanjung), Yew Boon Lye (Chuah) and Nur Zunita Begum (Pilah).

The Election Commission has set polling for all six states involved, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, to be held simultaneously on Aug 12 while early voting is on Aug 8. – Bernama