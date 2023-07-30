True stories: The amazing reconciliation of a father with his son

DAVID is a successful businessman who worked very hard building up his multi-billion dollar ceramic tile manufacturing business. So hard in fact he had little time for home and family, far less than he should for bonding with his two sons, Ethan and Ben.

Ethan was the older brother. A slow and steady person. Reliable. Non-controversial. Compliant. But unimaginative.

He worked as the chief quality controller in his father’s business.Ben was a very bright child. The apple of his father’s eye during his younger days.

The one his father was hoping would take over the business in time to come.

One day, David called me to lunch at his office. Over dim sum, he told me he wanted to revise his will.

Many years earlier, I had written a will for him whence his wish then was to leave his business equally to his two sons, and the rest of his assets to his wife.

He instructed me to change his will to cut off Ben and to set a small portion of his estate for a trust,RM10 million to be precise, that was to cater only for Ben’s basic needs for the rest of his life. I was shocked because his business, which was listed by then, was worth some RM500 million.

“Are you sure?” I asked him. He suddenly looked downcast and said yes.

“Why the great disparity between the allocations for the first and second son?” I asked.

David said that Ben, after university, had worked in his company as the business developmentmanager.

Unfortunately, he became an alcoholic, to the deep disappointment of his father, and set a bad example in office, often coming in late, slurring in his speech and reeking of the smell of alcohol.

I told him a clause would have to be added in the revised will to explain why he was excluding Ben from inheritance through the will.

I also mentioned that he should perhaps have a heart-to-heart talk with his wayward son before finalising the will.

He said he had made up his mind, but I asked him whether he had considered that the underlying cause of the son’s behaviour and addiction could have been because he had been too harsh and draconian with the son, without listening to his issues.

He stopped in his tracks, stared into space and remained silent for a long while.

He sent me off and said he would be in touch.

After two months, he called me to meet again to discuss his new succession plans. To my surprise, this time, his instructions were to leave the business 51 per cent to Ben and 49 per cent to Ethan.

Anticipating my question, he said that he had indeed finally had a conciliation with Ben through a weekend trip.

His son had turned to alcohol to vent his frustrations because of a perceived lack of listening ear from his father for many years.

After much soul searching, the son had gone for rehabilitation treatment and managed to kick out his addiction.

Needless to say, the father was ecstatic over his change and hence the revision of his will.

As an estate planner, it was most satisfying to see the father and son reconcile after so many years of misunderstanding. All because I had asked David a simple question.