Two perish after motorcycle crashes into roadside tree at Jalan Santubong

KUCHING (July 30): Two people perished after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree near a homestay at Jalan Santubong here early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Mahrup Dawi, 39 and Saufi Berahim, 48.

However, it is still unclear who were the rider and pillion rider of the motorcycle.

The victims were believed to be heading to Kampung Santubong when the accident occurred.

According to sources, members of the public who were driving along the road spotted both victims lying unconscious under the tree.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who were informed of the crash at around 6.50am.

The bodies of the victims have since been transported by the police to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.