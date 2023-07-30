Two perish after motorcycle crashes into roadside tree at Jalan Sultan Tengah

KUCHING (July 30): Two people perished after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree near a homestay at Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 6am this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mohamad Mahrup Dawi, 39 and Saufi Berahim, 48.

The victims were believed to be heading to Kampung Santubong from Kampung Pasir Pandak when the accident occurred.

According to sources, members of the public who were driving along the road spotted both victims lying unconscious under the tree and contacted the authorities for help.

The victims were later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and their bodies sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

Meanwhile, Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We are advising the public to focus and stay safe on the road. Also, abide to the traffic laws to avoid any traffic accidents,” he added.