Worker suffers minor burns after fire guts quarters in Marudi

MIRI (July 30): A wooden workers’ quarters housing 17 persons at Jalan Ridan in Marudi was almost completely razed by fire today.

Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Maureen Sim said a call on the fire was received at 1.25pm and firefighters were immediately rushed to the scene located about three kilometres from the fire station.

“Five rooms on the upper floor were completely burnt, while the other five rooms on the ground floor were damaged due to heat and water during the process of putting out the fire.

“One of the occupants who had attempted to rescue his personal belongings suffered minor burns on his right shoulder,” she said in a statement, adding that all but one individual staying at the quarters were away at work at the time.

Sim said some 30 occupants living in other hostel blocks had assisted Bomba in extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.