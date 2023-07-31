Abd Karim: Borneo Cultures Museum attracts over 760,000 visitors since opening

KUCHING (July 31): The Borneo Cultures Museum here has attracted over 760,000 visitors since its opening in March last year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this figure indicated that people’s interest in museum is high.

“As the tourism minister, I am very happy. Not only is Borneo Cultures Museum a landmark but it also is an attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

“Those who have visited are happy with what we exhibit at the museum,” he said before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the national-level International Museum Day 2023 at the Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Abdul Karim said at least 50,000 visitors are expected to throng the Borneo Cultures Museum for the celebration until Aug 5.

According to him, a centralised celebration at the museum will attract students from both public and private schools and institutions, associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), domestic and international tourists as well as the local community.

“Sarawak state government – both at my ministry and department level, see the celebration as a positive thing in our annual tourism calendar and work hard to make this celebration lively and give positive impact on the museum community and visitors.

“The International Museum Day is a sign of appreciation for the institution and a celebration of the role played in the management of treasures and heritage.

“In addition, this celebration also aims to make the community aware of the importance of the museum’s role, fostering community’s interest to come together in protecting treasures and heritage, as well as providing an opportunity for the public to get to know the museum better,” he said.

Abdul Karim said among the programmes lined up for this year’s national-level International Museum Day celebration is an exhibition that consists of 34 booths.

According to him, the exhibition is joined by 31 museums throughout Malaysia including one museum from Indonesia.

He said the exhibition is run throughout the six-day celebration period.

“On top of that, there are various other activities such as Sarawak Heritage Kitchen, cultural performances, workshops, seminars, forums and many more activities – which certainly promise a unique and memorable experience for visitors,” he added.

Abdul Karim thus hoped that people would not miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this year’s celebration.

“This celebration is also a good opportunity for us to generate a positive impact in terms of the economy, especially through the hospitality and tourism sector,” he said.

The 27th national-level International Museum Day celebration is jointly organised by the Department of Museums Malaysia and the Sarawak Museum Department.

It promises interesting and high-impact programmes and activities.

Themed ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being’, the celebration is supported by the National Unity Ministry.

It is understood that staff from 28 museums and government agencies locally and internationally have travelled here for the celebration.

The national-level International Museum Day 2023 aims to raise awareness among the community about the importance of museum institutions in looking after and preserving national treasures.

It also reflects the government’s appreciation for the contribution and important role played by museum institutions.

In addition, the celebration offers the public an opportunity to visit the exhibition where they can get to know the museum better and participate in the various activities organised.