All Areas in Sarawak record moderate API readings, Kuching highest at 99

SIBU (July 31): All areas in Sarawak recorded moderate air pollutant index (API) readings as of noon today, with Kuching having highest API reading of 99.

Kuching had almost recorded an unhealthy air quality at 11am today with a reading of 100 before plummeting to 99 at noon.

The other areas that recorded API above 80 were Samarahan (88), Sri Aman (87), Bintulu (84) and IPD Serian (82).

An API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 300 and above is hazardous.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, stressed that open burning is not allowed especially with the current weather.

Therefore, he advised the public to refrain from conducting open burning, including backyard burning to clear garden waste.

“Open burning falls under Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak (NREB),” he said.