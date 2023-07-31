Awg Tengah: Gedong Kitchen can help expand, promote products of local entrepreneurs

KUCHING (July 31): The Gedong Kitchen organised in conjunction with the Gedong Festival can be a platform to promote the products of local entrepreneurs and the surrounding areas including Simunjan, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, pointed out that it could also provide opportunities for the entrepreneurs involved to expand the market for their products.

“Through Gedong Kitchen, it is hoped that local entrepreneurs will get more support and recognition from the local community and visitors who patronise the Gedong Festival.

“We have to increase our efforts to not only explore the market but also penetrate a wider market including the potential of going international,” he said at the soft opening of Gedong Kitchen at Dataran Gedong on Saturday.

A total of 32 entrepreneurs offering various types of food and beverages including Sarawak products and handicrafts took part in Gedong Kitchen which ended yesterday.

Awang Tengah also hoped the festival could foster the spirit of togetherness among the community.

“I hope this festival will create an atmosphere of excitement, friendliness, unity and enthusiasm for us to take advantage of the existing development and improve our standard of living,” he said.