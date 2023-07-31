Bike Fest International 2023 records growing number of participants

SIBU (July 31): Over 5,000 bikers gathered at the Tun Tuanku Bujang Square here yesterday for the Bike Fest International 2023.

The two-day event which ended yesterday was jointly organised by Roadshow Borneo and Kelab Belia Inspirasi Sibu (KBIS).

“This is the second time we have held this event, whereby the first was last February at Taman Selera Harmoni where we managed to gather some 2,000 motorcyclists,” said KBIS chairman Cr Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari.

“Due to the positive response, we held it at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here this time around so that more people could participate,” he said, adding the event was a good avenue for fellowship.

The objective of the programme, Raden added, was to gather motoring enthusiasts from all over Sarawak including Sabah and Brunei.

Malaysian artiste Zul Huzaimy Marzuki, who is also a Malaysian Motorcup Youth icon, made a special appearance at the event.

The participants were also briefed by the police on road safety.