Bintulu’s Praty, Tatau’s Adam bag Kumang, Keling titles at Selangau Carnival 2023

SIBU (July 31): Praty Sofia from Bintulu defeated eight other finalists Saturday night for the ‘Kumang’ title at the Selangau Carnival 2023.

The first runner-up was Jessica Ajik who took home the ‘Lulong’ title, while third-placed Jolin Ing won the ‘Selinggar Matahari’ title.

The top three winners received a cash prize of RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,500 respectively, as well as a trophy and sash each.

The ‘Keling’ title for the carnival was won by Adam Nicklos who outshone eight other finalists.

Hailing from Tatau, he took home a cash prize of RM3,000, trophy and sash.

Second-placed Larry Walter won the ‘Laja’ title which came with a cash prize of RM2,000, while Edward Anum won the ‘Bunga Nuing’ title as second runner-up and received RM1,500.

Both Larry and Edward also received a trophy and sash each.

Edward, who hails from Bintulu, also wong the ‘Keling Pengelandik Main Asal Iban’ title which came with a cash prize of RM500.

Tamin assemblyman Christoper Gira Sambang officiated at the closing ceremony.

Among those present were Sibu Rural District Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and organising chairman Cr Henry Kanyan.