Body of man feared drowned found in Sungai Rejang

SIBU (July 31): The body of a 49-year-old man who is feared drowned after he went missing during a fishing trip in Sungai Rejang near Tanjung Latap here last night has been found.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said the body of the victim identified as Payau Meluda from Rumah Dana at Tanjung Latap was found at 10.53am today by the search and rescue operation (SAR) team.

“The SAR team located the body inside the water within 50 metres from where he was reported missing.

“They used a grappling iron to find and retrieve the body,” he said in a statement.

Andy said the body was identified by a family member before being handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 11.30am.