Cheaper internet packages by September, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA (July 31): Internet prices are expected to drop by this September when the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) is adopted, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) here today, he said the use of MSAP would lead to a reduction in internet wholesale prices and cheaper packages.

“Insya-Allah by this September internet prices will be cheaper … If it is already cheap, it will be even cheaper now,” he said.

On July 11, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said a cut in retail prices for fixed broadband services based on MSAP could only be implemented after the access agreement was signed among service providers.

MCMC said at the moment most access providers had published or were in the process of publishing the Reference Access Offer (RAO).

The government launched the Fixed Broadband Unity Package in February this year to help the B40 group, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens. This package comes with a 24-month subscription contract at RM69 per month and provides internet speeds of up to 30Mbps with unlimited data.

— MORE TO COME —