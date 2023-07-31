Covid-19 sketch enlivens Sabah Warriors’ Day celebration

KOTA KINABALU (July 31): A special sketch on Covid-19, entitled ‘Pandemik’, to honour the services of the national heroes in defending the country in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, has enlivened the state-level Warriors’ Day celebration held at Padang Merdeka, here on Monday.

It was attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; deputy chief ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam; and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, as well as state ministers.

The Covid-19-themed sketch, brought by the Sabah Cultural Board, comprised four segments, namely ‘The Outbreak’, ‘March 18, 2020’, ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘Endemic’.

There was also a recitation of a poem, entitled ‘Barisan Hadapan Taman Bangsa’, dedicated to the Covid-19 frontliners.

Juhar was greeted by Hajiji upon arrival at 8am, before proceeding to inspect a guard of honour.

A total of 15 contingents, including the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, and Malaysian Civil Defence Force, participated in the event.

There was also the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flag, and the rendition of the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and the state anthem ‘Sabah Tanah Airku’.

Hajiji also accompanied Juhar to visit exhibits by the security forces, Health Department, Museum Department and State Archives.

Also present were Sabah State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M.Yahya, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim and Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, Deputy State Assembly Speakers Datuk Richard Yong We Kong and Datuk Al Hambra Tun Juhar, and State Government Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.