DAP grateful to Telekom for quick action to replace fallen telephone pole

KUCHING (July 31): A new telephone pole was erected at Lorong Song 3 within hours of the matter raised to Telekom Malaysia, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong.

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the road is now safe for all road users.

“On Sunday afternoon, we received feedback that there was a fallen telephone pole along Lorong Song 3. The said pole had caused much inconvenience to the public who had to drive carefully when passing the area.

“At the same time, larger vehicles would not be able to pass by the area due to the low hanging cables from the fallen pole,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he said DAP Sarawak was pleased that Telekom Malaysia had acted upon its complaint immediately.

“By Sunday evening, a new pole was transported to the area and erected in place of the earlier damaged one,” he said.

He added DAP members were down at the site to see the newly erected pole and also speak to the neighbours around the vicinity.

“Once again, our appreciation to Telekom Malaysia for acting on this matter urgently. Our DAP team continues to serve regardless of our constituency boundaries. Together, we can all work together to do better for the folks in Kuching,” said Kong.