Five entrepreneurs triumph at state-level Shell LiveWIRE 2023

KUCHING (July 31): Five entrepreneurs from five enterprises in Sarawak were named as winners of the state-level Shell LiveWIRE 2023 today.

They are Ashweein Narayanan of EB Tech, Kevin Hui Joo Ong and Sharon Lee of Myscripts Tech, Lucille Awen Jon & Jeremy Adam Sulaiman of Pungu Borneo, Raziv Ramzon of Rukun TV and Professor Dr Parveen Kaur.

They said they could not thank Shell enough for giving them such a huge opportunity.

“I would like to thank Shell for this opportunity. And what Shell Livewire did, they helped us to explore more on our ideas for us to understand business matter,” said Raziv when met at the award ceremony held at Tegas Digital Village.

Another winner, Kevin, who is a pharmacist, said he was glad that such an initiative is available in Sarawak.

He said entrepreneurs should join the programme to explore knowledge and skills to help them flourish their business.

The winners received seed grants of RM10,000 and additional RM5,000 from Tegas. They will also receive a year of business coaching to flourish their business plans into full-fledged businesses and access to the facilities and opportunities made available by Tegas.

They will also be given the opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem and share their knowledge with entrepreneurs around the globe, while standing a chance to compete in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

On hand to present the prizes to the winners at the award ceremony was Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Sarawak Shell Berhad general manager Choong Yen Li expressed pride that the entrepreneurs have shared impressive ideas that will benefit the society at large.

“I am proud of our LiveWIRE programme, which provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to not just empower themselves to build their businesses, but to also create employment for their surrounding communities, while contributing towards the socio-economic growth of Sarawak and the nation.

“I encourage entrepreneurs to partake in this programme that provides access to knowledge, skills, networks and resources, which will help turn their entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures,” she said.

The judges for Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2023 Sarawak state finals were Manzoor Hayat Khan, acting CEO Tegas Digital Village; Ronnie Teo, business editor of The Borneo Post, president of the Kuching Division Journalists Association and vice president II of the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association; and Alex Pega Mahda, territory manager (Mobility) Shell Malaysia. Also in attendance was Jonathan Jolly, Shell Malaysia’s general manager of Corporate Relations for East Malaysia.