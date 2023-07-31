Ibraco unit bags RM529.83 mln road construction project in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): Ibraco Bhd’s wholly-owned construction unit Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd has bagged a RM529.83 million contract from Public Works Department Sarawak (JKR Sarawak) to construct Sarawak Second Trunk Road Package A1-A.

Ibraco Construction received and accepted the letter of acceptance (LoA) from JKR Sarawak on July 28, 2023, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the 42-month contract, scheduled to commence from Aug 8, 2023, to Feb 7, 2027, involves the construction and completion of the new Batang Samarahan Bridge and a nine-kilometre (km) new four-lane dual carriageway road from Batang Samarahan to Batang Sadong.

In a separate statement, group managing director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han said the LoA will further bolster the company’s current outstanding construction order book which stood at RM763.2 million as of July 31, 2023.

“The LoA shall also further cement the company’s position in the industry, and is expected to contribute positively to Ibraco’s earnings profile, thus providing the company with healthy earnings visibility moving forward,” he said. – Bernama