Lee: Look into public-private partnerships to propel growth

MIRI (July 31): The private sector here should work together with the public sector to capitalise on the untapped potential of Miri, said State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the collaboration is crucial as Sarawak will be a thriving society driven by the Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, with numerous ongoing development projects.

“We have the new Miri Hospital building, Miri Central Bus Terminal, Miri Lorry Terminal, and the deepening of Batang Baram’s delta access channel to boost activities of industries at Kuala Baram,” he said, citing some of the infrastructure development projects taking place here.

“At state-level, the state government is planning to take over MasWings to improve the air transportation network.”

Lee’s text-of-speech was read by Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, who represented the minister at the officiating of Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) 110th anniversary gala dinner on Saturday.

Adding on, the Senadin assemblyman highlighted Miri’s significant progress in the development of tourist attractions.

This, he said, included the upgrading of the Tua Pek Kong and Sam Shuk Long Kong temples, as well as other places of worship here.

As for the century-old GCM, Lee remarked that the oldest and functional club has witnessed Miri’s development over the years since its inception in 1913.

“GCM, in the heart of the city, was originally founded and built by Shell Company for its employees,” he said, adding that it is befitting for the Shell Malaysia Upstream headquarters to be located in Miri.

Also present at the gala dinner were Miri mayor Adam Yii and GCM president Vincent Lu.