Lorry catches fire at Jalan Bintulu-Miri, engine compartment almost completely destroyed

BINTULU (July 31): A lorry caught fire at Mile 19, Jalan Bintulu-Miri early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), 10 firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were mobilised to the scene after being notified about the incident at 1.27am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a lorry. The lorry’s engine compartment was almost completely destroyed while the back of the lorry was not damaged by the fire,” it said.

Bomba added that the lorry driver and passenger were not spotted at the scene during the incident.

It said the firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire and, after ensuring the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.