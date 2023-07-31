Museum communities in Malaysia urged to adopt digitalisation to enhance roles, functions

KUCHING (July 31): The museum communities in Malaysia have been urged to adopt digitalisation in this new era to enhance their roles and functions.

In making this call today, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said they are obligated to preserve the treasures and heritage of the country for the well-being and sustainable development of the community.

“I call on all museum communities in Malaysia to highlight the excellence of your respective museums using various new and up-to-date medium in line with the development of the Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“This is so that the functions and roles of each museum can be accessed by the public especially the young generation,” he said before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the national-level International Museum Day 2023 at the Borneo Cultures Museum here.

Aaron said he was informed that this marked the third time Sarawak hosted the national-level International Museum Day celebration. The first time was in 2003 and followed by 2013.

He said the theme ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being’ for this year’s celebration is very fitting since museums are one of the main contributors to the well-being and sustainable development of the communities across the globe.

“As a trusted institution and an important network in the social fabric of a country, the existence of a museum is uniquely placed to create a more comprehensive impact and foster positive change for the community,” he pointed out.

He pledged that his ministry would always support the efforts of the Department of Museums Malaysia in uplifting and dignifying museum institutions as important entities in the country.

Aaron opined that a celebration like this proved that unity and cooperation between museums and other institutions involved as well as the community’s involvement can contribute to continuous social development.

He said this is also in line with the goal of the National Unity Policy to foster, strengthen and preserve unity among the people.

“It is also significant with the development of a civil society based on national integration and the rules of life to avoid conflict and hostility that can cause division,” he added.

He said Malaysia has been known globally as a pluralistic, harmonious and progressive country, and given this, museum institutions in the country should play their important role in maintaining and protecting historical and cultural treasures.

He pledged that the National Unity Ministry will remain committed in supporting all its departments and agencies to implement community integration programmes in line with the appreciation of history, art and culture.