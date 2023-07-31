New KKIA to take three to five years to build

KOTA KINABALU (July 31): The new Kota Kinabalu International Airport will take three to five years to construct if the plans to relocate it from Petagas to Kimanis is approved by the State Government, said Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Yusof said he also estimated the relocation to start in 2030.

Nevertheless, the step requires careful planning, and QSB has conducted a feasibility study which among others, included the proposed site suitability, he said.

“The feasibility study is completed. And not long from now, it will be tabled to the Cabinet for approval. It will be implemented in stages. There will be coordination with stakeholders, among them with Syarikat Berjaya Land Berhad, the Transport Ministry and Malaysia Airport Berhad,” he said to the media after the State-level Warriors’ Day celebration at Padang Merdeka on Monday.

Also present at the event were Sabah Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Yusof stressed that these stakeholders must be taken into consideration.

He also said that the feasibility report had been submitted and tabled to the Sabah Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) and so far, their response had been positive.

After this, the report will go to the State Cabinet, he said.

In the State Legislative Assembly sitting in July last year, Hajiji said that the State Government did not incur any financial cost to Syarikat Berjaya Land Berhad to carry out the detailed research on the proposal to develop the new Kota Kinabalu International Airport at Kimanis.

Hajiji also said that the State government subsidiary company, QSB, also did not incur any cost in carrying out the joint research.

Yusof who is also Sindumin assemblyman, said he had met with the Transport Minister, Anthony Loke recently and also with several relevant parties to discuss the matter.

He said they appreciated the plan as a long-term vision for Sabah and this was not merely for the construction of the airport but also for the expansion of Kota Kinabalu.

He said the relocation of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport to Kimanis will pave the way for the construction of several support services such as the building of the aerospace training centre, aircraft repair centre and also for the development of new airport township at the area covering 15,000 hectares.

“The construction of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport will not disrupt the area where the Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) is also located in Kimanis,” he said.