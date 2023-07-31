PAS bars members from publicly commenting on election candidates, says should resolve internally

KUALA LUMPUR (July 31): PAS has disallowed all its members from making any public comments on internal party matters including on the selected candidates for the state elections due in less than two weeks’ time.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan hinted that members who make such public comments would have to face the party’s disciplinary action, and urged for internal matters to be resolved within the party.

“PAS firmly prohibits all members from making any general comments regarding the party’s internal matters in any form at all whether through the media or video or audio. This includes statements that are linked to matters related to election candidates.

“In this matter, each member must remember that the process of selecting candidates to represent PAS for the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negeri is carried out according to clear rules and provisions in PAS’ constitution, not based on the demands, pressure or influence of any quarters,” he said in a statement released late last night.

Takiyuddin added that PAS selects its election candidates through a process that goes through many levels — namely its Syura Ulama Council, its central committee and its election department — by taking into account the views of the PAS organisation at all levels.

“Therefore, any such statement, especially those that carry a risk towards support towards PAS or Perikatan Nasional, must be stopped immediately to avoid PAS’s disciplinary authority from being forced to carry out its proceedings.

“Any questions or disputes on the party’s internal matters, if any, has to be brought and resolved according to party channels,” he said, referring to the coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) which PAS is part of.

In the six state elections on August 12, 572 candidates will vie for the 245 seats up for grabs.

According to the Election Commission’s data, PN has fielded the most candidates at 168, followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with 138 candidates, Barisan Nasional (BN) at 108, PAS (78), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) (19), Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) (13) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) (four). – Malay Mail