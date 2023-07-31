SAR operation launched for missing man in Sibu

SIBU (July 31): A search-and rescue (SAR) operation has been activated to locate a man who is feared drowned after he went missing during a fishing trip in Sungai Rejang near Tanjung Latap here last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement early today said the victim was identified as Payau Meluda, 49, from Rumah Dana at Tanjung Latap.

Bomba said three personnel from the Sibu Sentral fire station were mobilised to the scene after being notified about the incident at 9.56pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander conducted an early assessment and gathered information from members of the public and witnesses.

“The rescuers also conducted a size up and monitored around the area where the victim was last seen. They failed to locate the victim.

“Following the instruction from the police, the operation was postponed and will be continued on the next day (today),” it said.