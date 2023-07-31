SAR team yet to enter MV Tung Sung, water pumping work still underway, says MMEA S’wak director

KUCHING (July 31) Water pumping work on the refloated MV Tung Sung is still underway before the search and rescue (SAR) team can enter the vessel to look for the four missing crew members.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said as at 11am today, the team has yet to enter the vessel.

Meanwhile, he said the operation resumes its 12th-day search on the missing crewmen today.

“The search for the missing crewmen onboard MV Tung Sung today is led by the Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) hazmat team alongside other rescue teams at the sea,” he said in a statement today.

Since the start of the SAR operation on July 20, so far, only the bodies of four out of the eight crewmen were found – where on July 22, a group of fishermen found four bodies floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung.

Onboard the MV Tung Sung were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

As of today, the identity of the four bodies found on July 22 have yet to be identified and are pending DNA samples from Myanmar and Indonesia.