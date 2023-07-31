Security guard killed after motorcycle collides with 4WD at Jalan Mukah-Balingian

MUKAH (July 31): A 75-year-old plantation security guard was killed after his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) at KM 9, Jalan Mukah-Balingian at around 6.30am today.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the deceased was identified as Mura Kimik from Kampung Jebungan here.

He said prior to the incident, the motorcycle ridden by the victim was heading from Kampung Jebungan towards Balingian, while the 4WD driven by a 37-year-old man was moving straight from Balingian heading to Mukah.

“Early investigation found that the accident occurred when the 4WD crashed into the motorcycle that exited the Kampung Jebungan junction suddenly,” he added.

The victim’s motorcycle was also destroyed after it caught fire in the incident.

Muhmmad Rizal said the victim, who sustained serious injuries to his face and fractured his right leg, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Mukah Hospital, while the 4WD driver was unhurt.

Muhamad Rizal said the body of the deceased was sent to Mukah Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.