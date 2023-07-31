Stakan service centre to collaborate with varsity on community devt programmes, says rep

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 31): The Stakan constituency service centre will collaborate with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak to advance community engagement, said Datuk Hamzah Ibrahim.

“My side, together with the top management of UiTM led by the Rector of UiTM Samarahan, Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali, have discussed that this community engagement in future will involve education, agriculture and skills development programmes.

“It is hoped that the programmes that have been implemented and the ones that will follow suit can benefit the community in the surrounding area,” he said.

The Stakan assemblyman told this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Skilled Youth Programme: Basic Computer Workshop and Community Computer Maintenance at the D’Virtual Park here.

The programme was a joint-collaboration between Stakan Service Centre, UiTM Samarahan and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

Speaking at the event, Hamzah called for the youths to have good business ethics and that they have a great responsibility not to mislead consumers.

“Nowadays we hear a lot of online scam cases, but I hope that you would use your knowledge and expertise, not only for your own business development, but also for the community development,” he told the youths.

Also present at the event was UiTM Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Industrial, Community and Alumni Networking (ICAN) Division of Research and Industrial Networking (PJI) Prof Dr Mohamad Hariri Abdullah.